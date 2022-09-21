Newcastle United have been in fine form in 2022 so far - but how has that form impacted their player transfer market valuations?

The Magpies have lost just six times in 26 Premier League matches this calander year and have been boosted by the arrivals of eight new senior signings.

According to transfer website Transfermarkt, Newcastle’s current squad is valued at £380million.

Using that same data, we’ve looked at each individual Newcastle player to see which ones have had their market value increase the most so far in 2022.

Some players have enjoyed fine runs of form on the pitch and have seen significant increases while ageing and injured players have been hit by some decreases in their valuations.

Here is the full list of Newcastle United’s squad ranked by how much their transfer value has increased so far in 2022...

1. Bruno Guimaraes: +£18m The Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form for Newcastle since arriving at the club in January and has seen his market value rise to £45million, an increase of £18million in 2022. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Joelinton: +£11.7m Joelinton’s transformation at Newcastle can be highlighted by his significant rise in market value to £25.2million. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Alexander Isak: +£9m Newcastle’s record signing is valued at £45million and despite a frustrating 2021-22 season with Real Sociedad, his value has still increased £9million already in 2022. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Dan Burn: +£7.65m Dan Burn has been a standout player in Newcastle’s defence since signing for the club and has seen his transfer value rise £7.65million to £10.8million in 2022. Photo Sales