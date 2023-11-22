Several Newcastle United players are returning to Tyneside this week after an eventful international break.

14 players contracted to the club were called up to their respective nations during the November international break. Two were forced to withdraw before joining up with their respective squads while Kieran Trippier withdrew from the England squad over the weekend.

Newcastle's players have experienced mixed fortunes during the break with some seeing their nations qualify for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany while others have struggled.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes had an international break to forget with Brazil as they suffered three successive World Cup qualifier defeats following losses to Colombia and Argentina. The five-time world champions had never lost consecutive World Cup qualifier matches before and they also suffered their first-ever qualifying defeat on home soil with Argentina winning 1-0.

During the match, Joelinton was shown a straight red card just nine minutes after his introduction from the bench. After the match, Guimaraes was involved in a heated discussion with Argentina icon Lionel Messi, who shrugged off the Brazilian's arm around his shoulder.

With players returning to Tyneside this week, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be hoping everyone has come through the break unscathed as he manages a 'bizarre' injury crisis.

Newcastle host Chelsea back at St James' Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Borussia Dortmund and AFC Bournemouth.

Seven different nations will be represented by current Newcastle players during the break while one of the club's loan players has also received an international call-up.

1 . Kieran Trippier (England) Kieran Trippier played the full match as England beat Malta 2-0 to confirm top spot in their qualifying group. He then withdrew from the squad ahead of the 1-1 draw in North Macedonia due to personal reasons.

2 . Callum Wilson (England) Callum Wilson was called up to the England squad after scoring seven Premier League goals in five starts for Newcastle United this season but has been forced to withdraw due to injury.

3 . Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) Miguel Almiron was called up to the Paraguay squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia but has been forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury. Paraguay drew 0-0 against Chile on Friday morning before losing 1-0 to Colombia on Tuesday.