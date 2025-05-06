Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes believes he can achieve his ‘dream’ and win the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Guimaraes has already captained Newcastle to Carabao Cup success this season, ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process. The Magpies are now targeting Champions League qualification with three games left to play.

They currently sit fourth in the table, level on points with Chelsea in fifth and two ahead of Nottingham Forest in sixth.

Newcastle are already guaranteed Europe after winning the Carabao Cup but are looking to return to the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Bruno Guimaraes reflects on Carabao Cup win with Newcastle United

Almost two months have passed since Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win, but the memories of March 16, 2025 at Wembley Stadium will last a lifetime.

Now the dust has settled on the cup triumph and focus has very much switched back to the Premier League and potential Champions League qualification, Guimaraes believes he and his Newcastle teammate have become ‘legends’ on Tyneside.

“Wow, it's too tough to say,” he told Sky Sports reflecting on the cup win. “Like I said on the day people died, people have not seen the club to champions and we made it. We know how important it was to them, you know?

“For them, it was like the World Cup because they've never seen this before. So I think it was massive.

“And I said to the boys, we go to the pitch as players and we live there as legends. And it was true. I think we've become legends. We've made steps that some good players could not achieve here. [Alan] Shearer was the most famous player for the club and unfortunately, he didn’t win anything.

“We got it, we did it so it was very special. But the message is now that we want more. It was a good first step, but we are not satisfied just with the Carabao Cup. We want more.

“We want to finish in the top five to go to the Champions League again next season. But this day will be with me forever because I look to the crowd and everyone was crying, everyone, it was so beautiful.

“Me too. I'm always crying. I'm so emotional. Because like I said, I knew what me to the fans, you know, was important.”

Bruno Guimaraes outlines Premier League ambitions

Guimaraes admitted it was always his ‘dream’ to play in the Premier League and joining Newcastle from Lyon in 2022 saw him achieve that dream.

“I think everything I dream someday, I make it true,” the Brazilian added. “Of course, I have a lot of dreams yet, but so far I have been very proud of my journey.

“And I think the most important is my family is proud of my journey as well. I don't care too much about what people say about me. Just what's most important is [my] wife, children, father, mom.

“I’m the proudest man in the world nowadays, to be honest with you. I'm just enjoying my journey. Just enjoying being a Geordie. So yeah, it's nice. It's a nice moment to be me.”

Guimaraes is 27 and in the prime of his career, meaning the best could still be yet to come from the Brazilian. As he lives the dream playing in the Premier League at Newcastle, he was asked what his main career goals are in the years to come.

“I would say the World Cup, definitely,” he said. “And I would love to win the Premier League. I would love to win it.”

When asked if it was possible to achieve that dream at Newcastle, Guimaraes highlighted the recent cup win over new Premier League champions Liverpool.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I believe, if you've seen Liverpool is the top and we beat them.

“But we know the league is so complex, many things can happen and it’s never an easy game. But I believe we can do it someday.”