Bruno Guimaraes makes 'disappointed' Newcastle United admission and reveals preferred position

The winless run is the longest since Guimaraes arrived at the club back in January.

While performances have remained fairly solid and consistent, five draws and one defeat since the opening day win against Nottingham Forest shows where Newcastle’s problems lie.

Despite the lack of wins, The Magpies sit 10th in the Premier League table and have proven a difficult side to beat with only Liverpool getting the better of them so far with a controversial 98th minute winner.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United on the ball during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Saturday’s 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth marked the Brazilian’s return from injury ahead of the international break.

But he and his teammates were left frustrated as Alexander Isak’s penalty cancelled out Philip Billing’s second half opener.

"I wanted [to take the penalty],” Guimaraes told The Gazette. “I trained but Isak trained as well

“It’s not that important for me but for him, it was his first goal here at St James’s Park so we deserved it and it’s no worries.”

Discussing the result, the 24-year-old added: “We’ve drawn a lot but we need to win. We’ve played good games but the most important is to get the three points so we’re disappointed with our start to the season, we’ve started well but we need to win.

“The crowd are always behind us. It’s our fault, even if we didn’t play our best we still had many chances to score, in the first half two balls hit the post.

"We know it wasn’t good enough but we had chances to score, unfortunately we didn’t get the three points.”

Newcastle’s marked improvement under Eddie Howe has seen away teams change their approach when coming to St James’s Park.

Saturday’s draw with Bournemouth saw Newcastle keep 73-per-cent possession, their second highest recorded in a Premier League fixture.

“For sure, we need to play better,” Guimaraes added. “It’s clear in my opinion that we can do better. We need to create other options because teams are coming here now, defending, and trying to counter attack.

"We need to score as soon as possible and then the game will change, we had the opportunity but we didn’t score.

“It’s true, we need to score and I think all the teams will do this now. We need to create alternative options and when we have the chance we are disappointed because if we didn’t play well, we created opportunities but we didn’t score so we lost two more points at home and this cannot happen.”

Injury to Jonjo Shelvey has seen Guimaraes deployed in the No. 6 role opposed to the No. 8 role that he flourished in last season.

While the midfielder insists he can play either position, he does have a preference.

“I can play both positions, I prefer playing in the No. 8 but the No. 6 I think I can help the team go out and work more with the ball,” he admitted.