Bruno Guimaraes makes Newcastle United claim
Bruno Guimaraes says St James’s Park’s a home away from home.
The midfielder, with Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar, has been a revelation for Newcastle United since joining in January from Olympique Lyonnais.
And the 25-year-old has spoken about his £35million move to the club, which was in a relegation battle at the club.
“Look, it was always my dream to play in the Premier League since I was a kid,” Guimaraes told the Premier League. I always followed the Premier League, nad watched almost all the games.
“When Newcastle first contacted me, I couldn’t believe that Lyon had accepted the offers, and everything else. We talked, I spoke to the club, and everything worked out.
“I was very excited. I knew it was a big decision, and that I had made the right one. I felt good playing here, as I do playing in my garden or in the streets of Brazil.”
Guimaraes also talked about the influence of his parents on his career.
“I grew up in Rio de Janeiro,” said Guimaraes. “I would describe my childhood as very good. I went through some difficult times, but they definitely made me strong, and made me the Bruno that I am today.
“My dad and mum always believed in me, they always believed in my potential, and they often put in money, to invest in something, to help at home to give to me so I could go to training to make me believe in myself. So, I believe my dad and mum have always been everything to me.”