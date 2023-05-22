Bruno Guimaraes makes Newcastle United ‘ready’ admission amid new contract talks

Guimaraes wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time after being set-up by Callum Wilson as Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football. United now just need one point from their final two matches against Leicester City and Chelsea in order to confirm a top four finish.

Newcastle host Leicester at St James’ Park tonight (8pm kick-off). The same fixture last season saw Guimaraes score twice, including a stoppage time winner as The Magpies clinched a 2-1 win.

Despite scoring just three times in 71 games for Lyon prior to joining Newcastle in January 2022, the Brazilian has shown his eye for goal on a number of occasions in black and white. He ended his first half-season with five goals in 17 games and has doubled his tally this season in a further 38 games.

After scoring his 10th goal for the club, Guimaraes tweeted: “10 goals with this shirt!! Ready for more.”

Once again, Guimaraes has suggested his plans to stay at Newcastle and score more goals as he closes in on a new deal at St James’ Park. A new contract for Guimaraes has been under discussion internally at Newcastle over the past couple of months.

The 25-year-old’s current deal is until June 2026 though a new long-term deal would extend his stay until 2028.

Once agreed, a new contract is likely to be announced by Newcastle at the end of the 2022-23 season. Guimaraes has been the subject of interest from several top clubs since signing for Newcastle. Last summer, the Brazilian had ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid as they looked to secure a replacement for Casemiro but it went no further.

Since his arrival, Guimaraes has continually stressed his desire to stay at Newcastle long-term and become part of the club’s ‘story’. The midfielder is settled on Tyneside with his partner Ana, son Matteo, parents Dick and Marcia as well as pet dogs Ragnar and Mel.

“I feel at home here,” Guimaraes said last month. “I’m very happy to be here to be playing and be part of this giant club’s story. For me it’s important and everyone knows how much I like the club, the fans, the support. For me, it’s like having something to remember my country [Brazil].”

Previously, Guimaraes described the decision to join Newcastle as: “The best thing that has happened in my life. I’m so happy here and I’m living my dream here.

And after being named as the North East Football Writers’ Association player of the year, Guimaraes said: “I think about [staying at Newcastle a long time]. “When I signed, [I thought] I would like to put my name in the club’s story. I think I’m doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title. I know what a title means for the club’s story.