Bruno Guimaraes misses out on Newcastle United start as Allan Saint-Maximin returns to starting XI
Allan Saint-Maximin starts against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.
The Newcastle United winger makes his first start since mid-February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo also come into Eddie Howe’s side. Bruno Guimaraes – who played for Brazil against Bolivia in midweek – and Emil Krafth drop down to the bench, while Miguel Almiron is not involved after returning from international duty with Paraguay.
Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League table with 15 games left to play. Tottenham have won just two of their last seven home games against United, who are unbeaten in two visits to the club’s new stadium.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Son, Kane. Subs: Gollini, Rodon, Sanchez, Bowden, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Lucas, Scarlett.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett; Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Murphy, Gayle, Longstaff, Guimaraes.