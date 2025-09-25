Graham Alexander, Manager of Bradford City acknowledges the fans after the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander praised Newcastle United for the respect they showed his team in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United strolled to a convincing 4-1 win over League One leaders Bradford City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Joelinton and William Osula both scored in either half to help The Magpies progress to the last-16 of the competition, where they will host Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Boyhood Newcastle fan Andy Cook pulled back a stunning consolation goal for Bradford to give the near 5,000 travelling supporters something to cheer.

The Magpies were able to make seven changes from the side that drew 0-0 at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday while still remaining very strong with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga all coming into the side.

And Bradford boss Alexander knew Eddie Howe and his side were taking things seriously the moment Carabao Cup-winning captain Bruno Guimaraes handed over the teamsheet.

Bradford boss praises Newcastle United attitude

Alexander, who briefly played under Howe for Burnley in 2011, said following the match: “100 per cent [Newcastle took us seriously].

“We learned what a Champions League team looks like up close!

“Obviously, I know Eddie from many, many years back, but I'd say he is really intense; he prepares for everything.

“He's a top professional, a top manager. So it wouldn't be surprising that he’d done his homework on us and I don’t think he’d be able to rest if he didn’t.

“I'd like to believe that we do carry a threat. I'd like to believe that we are a good team. There are obviously differences in levels between Premier League and League One, but we can still have quality, we can hurt teams, and we showed that in a couple of spells in the game.

“But we see what an outstanding team they put out.As soon as we were changing the team sheets, and I've seen Bruno bring out a team sheet, I go and take it really serious!

“But I think that's great for our players to go up against these players, and even the players they've brought on as subs are top internationals, multi-million pound players.

“Generally the staff around the club, they've really welcomed us to come to the stadium. So I think it's been a really positive night for us, obviously apart from the result. That's always going to sting, because we're professionals, and we want to win games.”

Eddie Howe on Bradford

Following the match, Howe was equally complimentary to Bradford and the travelling supporters.

“I think their supporters were magnificent tonight,” Howe admitted. “You could hear them all through the game.

“Having watched them, I think the biggest thing I can say is I think they're an outstanding team at their level, they were very, very strong.

“We knew today. I mean, we watched them intensely over the last couple of weeks. The threats that they would possess if we didn't get our game plan right, if we weren't tactically good.

“I think they're a very interesting team. I think Graham's done a brilliant job on how he sets them up. Slightly different. But yeah, full of positives about them and their players and, of course, the manager.”