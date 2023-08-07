Talks to offer Guimaraes a new deal at Newcastle started towards the back end of the 2022-23 campaign and seemed to be progressing positively before stalling. The Brazilian has been a key player for The Magpies since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022.

His current deal expires in June 2026 but Newcastle are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a longer deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Guimaraes has reiterated his desire to remain at United, he has expressed frustration regarding his contract situation as he said during the Premier League Summer Series: “There is no [contract] news. But the doubt is ongoing so, let’s see.”

Guimaraes previously admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga side looked to replace Casemiro.

And when asked about potential interest in Guimaraes from Real Madrid or other big European clubs amid the contract uncertainty, Howe was quick to play things down.

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave,” said The Magpies head coach during a press conference. “I feel we are protected enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

Howe added: “You can never tell what will happen in football, I can’t sit here and say clubs won’t be interested in Bruno - for me, he’s an outstanding player. But I see a player who is very committed to this football club.”

Guimaraes has scored 10 goals in 57 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League.