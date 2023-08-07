News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

‘I don’t’ - Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United contract ‘doubt’ after Real Madrid ‘conversation’ last summer

Eddie Howe has played down fears Bruno Guimaraes could leave Newcastle United amid contract uncertainty.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 7th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Talks to offer Guimaraes a new deal at Newcastle started towards the back end of the 2022-23 campaign and seemed to be progressing positively before stalling. The Brazilian has been a key player for The Magpies since his £40million arrival from Lyon in January 2022.

His current deal expires in June 2026 but Newcastle are hoping to tie the 25-year-old down to a longer deal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Guimaraes has reiterated his desire to remain at United, he has expressed frustration regarding his contract situation as he said during the Premier League Summer Series: “There is no [contract] news. But the doubt is ongoing so, let’s see.”

Most Popular

Guimaraes previously admitted to having ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as the La Liga side looked to replace Casemiro.

And when asked about potential interest in Guimaraes from Real Madrid or other big European clubs amid the contract uncertainty, Howe was quick to play things down.

“I don’t think Bruno wants to leave,” said The Magpies head coach during a press conference. “I feel we are protected enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The most important person in this is Bruno. He sees this season as a huge opportunity for him to play on the best stage that he can and to try and help Newcastle grow.

“That is the most important thing, not necessarily if a club comes in, it is where the player feels his home is and I think he feels that his home is Newcastle.”

Howe added: “You can never tell what will happen in football, I can’t sit here and say clubs won’t be interested in Bruno - for me, he’s an outstanding player. But I see a player who is very committed to this football club.”

Guimaraes has scored 10 goals in 57 appearances for Newcastle since his arrival and played a key role in helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

He is one of the highest earners at the club with both parties looking to reach a positive conclusion regarding the player’s contract situation.

Related topics:Eddie HoweBrazilPremier League