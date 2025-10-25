Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Fulham: Bruno Guimaraes’ late winner sealed three points for Eddie Howe’s side v Fulham in the Premier League.

Newcastle United left it late, but captain Bruno Guimaraes ensured that Tyneside would once again be celebrating a Premier League win.

Eddie Howe’s side thought they would leave St James’ Park being forced to share the points with their visitors, but up stepped Guimaraes to net a winner in the final minute of normal time following some brilliant work by Will Osula to fashion an opening against a resilient Fulham defence.

Jacob Murphy’s 18th minute goal, one he earned for himself with some brilliant work to dispossess Calvin Bassey on halfway before firing past Bernd Leno. However, Sasa Lukic then cancelled out that goal with a header and it seemed that was how the afternoon would end before Guimaraes’ late winner.

It was, for long periods, a very frustrating afternoon for the hosts and a game that looked like passing them by but, as ever, their leader stood up when it counted to seal a vital win. On Guimaraes’ late winner, Troy Deeney told BBC Football Focus: ‘Bruno Guimaraes is the heartbeat of that Newcastle team. It's wonderful work from William Osula on the right-hand side.

‘Bernd Leno can only parry it seven yards out. As a goalkeeper, that must be the cruellest thing in the world. You've made a really good save and then your defenders aren't helping you out.’

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Newcastle United v Fulham

Speaking post-match, matchwinner Guimaraes said: “I feel unbelievable. We were very tired from Wednesday's game and I think we had to learn how to finish the game.

“I'm happy in the end we scored a goal. The last few games we have been punished at the end - by Arsenal, Liverpool.

Guimareas’ goal, although a well taken finish by the Brazilian as he reacted first to Leno’s save, wouldn’t have been possible without the work of Osula. The Danish striker was first to react to a loose ball in the middle of the park and used all of his pace and athleticism to fashion an opening for himself at the edge of the penalty box.

His shot may not have found a way past the German in the Fulham goal, but he kept it on target and ensured that Leno had to get something behind the ball. Osula’s impact was immense, despite the very limited time he had on the pitch, and his captain was quick to complement his teammate’s work: "Will Osula, he came, he shot and I was ready for the rebound in my 150th start for this club. Now I just want to rest for a bit because I am very tired.

“My whole family is here, my mum, my kids, my wife so to score a goal like that is very special at the Gallowgate End. It is a very good moment.

“We cannot play the perfect game every time but we need to find the three points and we did this today. Very pleased for everyone. This is the Newcastle I know, we fight until the end.”