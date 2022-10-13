Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle United superstition ahead of Manchester United trip

It will be the Brazilian’s first appearance at Old Trafford as he looks to help Newcastle continue their solid start to the new Premier League season.

The Magpies have lost just one of their opening nine matches and go into Sunday’s game (2pm kick-off) on the back of consecutive wins in which they scored nine goals in the process. Two of those goals were scored by Guimaraes in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James’s Park.

Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brentford FC at St. James Park on October 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The win took Newcastle up to sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind this weekend’s opponents in fifth.

On the trip to Manchester United, Guimaraes said: "I have never played there. We have been speaking about this game but I always wanted to play in the Premier League and when I had this opportunity, I took it.

"I am enjoying this opportunity. This will be a good game, both teams have a way to play and we need to think about going there and leaving with three points.”

Guimaraes also confirmed he intends to keep his bleach blonde hair for Sunday’s trip – possibly for superstitious rather than stylistic reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will keep it forever," he smiled. “When I do it I score twice! My wife doesn’t like it a lot but I will keep it. It’s nice.”