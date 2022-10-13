Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle United superstition ahead of Manchester United trip
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is hoping to make an impact against Manchester United this weekend.
It will be the Brazilian’s first appearance at Old Trafford as he looks to help Newcastle continue their solid start to the new Premier League season.
The Magpies have lost just one of their opening nine matches and go into Sunday’s game (2pm kick-off) on the back of consecutive wins in which they scored nine goals in the process. Two of those goals were scored by Guimaraes in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James’s Park.
The win took Newcastle up to sixth in the Premier League table, one point behind this weekend’s opponents in fifth.
On the trip to Manchester United, Guimaraes said: "I have never played there. We have been speaking about this game but I always wanted to play in the Premier League and when I had this opportunity, I took it.
"I am enjoying this opportunity. This will be a good game, both teams have a way to play and we need to think about going there and leaving with three points.”
Guimaraes also confirmed he intends to keep his bleach blonde hair for Sunday’s trip – possibly for superstitious rather than stylistic reasons.
“I will keep it forever," he smiled. “When I do it I score twice! My wife doesn’t like it a lot but I will keep it. It’s nice.”
Newcastle have only won once at Old Trafford in the last 50 years – a 1-0 victory courtesy of a goal from Yohan Cabaye in 2013. They could do with some more midfield magic to help them get a result on Sunday.