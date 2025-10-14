Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on September 28, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes was quick to congratulate his Newcastle United teammate Nick Woltemade following the striker’s goal for Germany.

Nick Woltemade scored his first goal for the German national team to help them to a 1-0 World Cup qualifier win against Northern Ireland.

The narrow victory sees Germany lead their qualifying group on goal difference ahead of Slovakia with two games left to play.

Woltemade scored just after the half-hour mark for Germany as he turned in David Raum’s cross with his shoulder.

After the match, Woltemade said: “It was very important for me to score my first international goal today. It’s actually fitting that it was with my shoulder. We got the three points so I’m happy.

“It’s tough here with a great atmosphere, so winning is not a given. We’re working a lot on set pieces with different variants - I’m glad it worked out today.”

Bruno Guimaraes congratulates NUFC teammate

Woltemade also took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating his goal along with the caption: “Important win 🦾first goal for @dfb_team. what a feeling. 🇩🇪⚽️🔥.”

And Woltemade’s Newcastle teammate and captain Bruno Guimaraes was the first Magpies player to comment as he wrote: “Congrats bro.”

Despite Guimaraes currently being in Japan on international duty with Brazil, his support for his Newcastle teammates is unwavering.

While Woltemade now heads back to Newcastle in preparation for Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off). Guimaraes is in action against Japan on Tuesday before facing a long journey back to England an minimal training time before returning to Premier League action.

Guimaraes and Woltemade both scored in Newcastle’s last match, a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park. The Brazilian opened the scoring with a stunning strike from distance before winning a penalty in the closing stages that was expertly converted by Woltemade.

It was the German’s fourth goal in five starts for Newcastle before continuing his strong scoring form on international duty.

Bruno Guimaraes’ first impression of Nick Woltemade

Woltemade scored on his Newcastle debut, a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

But the German was taken off early in the second half after suffering with cramp. Since then, Woltemade has got up to speed with the pace of English football and the physical demands expected of him at Newcastle.

But speaking after Woltemade’s debut, Guimaraes said: “I think he's very, very young, we have seen he was not used to the Premier League pace, he got cramp within 45 minutes, I've never seen this before!

“It was nice, I'm very happy for him, scoring on his debut is a moment to remember for him. I hope this continues, but he's showing his quality in the training as well, so yeah, he's a good player.”

Since then, Woltemade has added goals against Arsenal and Forest in the Premier League while also scoring against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. With his goal against Forest, he became the first player since Alan Shearer to score in each of his first three Premier League appearances at St James’ Park for Newcastle.