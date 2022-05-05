The 24-year-old enjoyed a great month for the Magpies, grabbing three goals and an assist in six appearances.
His performances have helped United climb out of relegation danger and into the top half of the Premier League table with three games remaining.
The Brazilian international arrived at Newcastle from Lyon for £33.3million in January and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St James's Park with his personality and eye-catching performances on the pitch.
Guimaraes is one of eight nominees for the player of the month award along with Nathan Collins (Burnley), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).
The winner will be decided by a vote on https://plpotm.easports.com/.