Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been nominated for the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for April.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a great month for the Magpies, grabbing three goals and an assist in six appearances.

His performances have helped United climb out of relegation danger and into the top half of the Premier League table with three games remaining.

The Brazilian international arrived at Newcastle from Lyon for £33.3million in January and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St James's Park with his personality and eye-catching performances on the pitch.

Guimaraes is one of eight nominees for the player of the month award along with Nathan Collins (Burnley), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) and Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion).

The winner will be decided by a vote on https://plpotm.easports.com/.

1. Nathan Collins - Burnley 540 minutes played, two goals, two clean sheets, 70% passing accuracy. Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City 308 minutes played, two goals, three assists, 78% passing accuracy. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

3. Gabriel Jesus - Manchester City 296 minutes played, six goals, one assist, 82% passing accuracy. Photo: David Ramos Photo Sales

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United 360 minutes played, five goals, zero assists, 79% passing accuracy. Photo: Ash Donelon Photo Sales