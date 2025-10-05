Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Bruno Guimaraes was right at the centre of the action at St James’ Park on Sunday as Eddie Howe’s side ran out 2-0 winners.

Bruno Guimaraes was at the very centre of the action on Sunday as Newcastle United overcame a resilient Nottingham Forest to emerge as 2-0 winners at St James’ Park. Forest were strong in repelling the efforts of their hosts during the first half, but saw their defensive efforts come crashing down when the Brazilian curled an effort past Matz Sels.

Guimaraes won the ball back from Morgan Gibbs-White in midfield before then receiving a pass from Dan Burn and hitting a delightful effort past the Belgian international into the top corner. Cries for a free-kick from Nottingham Forest players and staff were waved away by Peter Bankes, with VAR concurring with the referee’s decision to allow the goal to stand.

It was a sensational strike from the Magpies captain, one that got Alan Shearer’s seal of approval on social media. Speaking post-match about the goal, his second of the campaign, Guimaraes revealed that he had been training to improve that part of his game: “It is unbelievable,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been training a lot to shoot outside of the box so that is something that I can add to my game.

“I think as well it was an important goal. When I saw the space, the first thing that came into my mind was ‘why not?’. I think it was a great finish. I have to see it now on the video, but on the pitch I thought it was an unbelievable finish and I’m happy to score again today.”

Eddie Howe’s ‘magic’ Bruno Guimaraes verdict

Victory over Nottingham Forest was just Newcastle United’s second league win of the season but came in a week that also saw them emerge victorious from their clash with Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Having struggled for most of the campaign to build some momentum, Eddie Howe’s side have now started to do that with back-to-back wins.

However, those two wins have come just before another international break with club football now on pause for just shy of a fortnight. Reflecting on their win over Forest, Howe admitted that the break may have come at a bad time for his team, but paid tribute to his captain for spearheading Sunday’s win: “Good performance,” Howe told Sky Sports.

“Not a lot of goalmouth action in the first half so we had to be patient today. The second half was better.

“I thought we had control of the second half and we needed a moment to bring us the goal. Bruno's goal was a moment of magic from an unbelievable player. He makes a difference more often than not.

“We started the season really well defensively. We have been solid and resilient. A good mix for us because you are only a goal away from winning a game.

“The break has probably come at a bad time for us with the momentum. We will take it and dust the players down and regroup.”

Guimaraes, along with fellow Magpies teammate Joelinton, will represent Brazil in the upcoming international period. Carlo Ancelotti’s side face South Korea and Japan in friendly matches in Seoul and Tokyo respectively.