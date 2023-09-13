News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes posts four-word Newcastle United update ahead of Brentford & AC Milan

Newcastle United’s South American international stars are heading back to Tyneside ahead of an important run of fixtures.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton represented Brazil in the World Cup qualifying wins over Bolivia and Peru while Miguel Almiron survived an injury scare in the 0-0 draw against Peru to start for Paraguay in their 1-0 defeat to Venezuela.

The Newcastle trio then returned to England together with Guimaraes taking to Instagram to post an image of himself sat between Joelinton and Almiron with the caption: “Going back to Newcastle.”

The trio will face a quick turnaround in order to get ready for The Magpies’ return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League matches and haven’t lost four in a row since Eddie Howe took charge as manager.

After Brentford, Newcastle then travel to face AC Milan at the San Siro in their first Champions League group stage match on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off).

Other senior Newcastle players returning from international duty include Kieran Trippier (England), Callum Wilson (England), Sandro Tonali (Italy), Alexander Isak (Sweden), Fabian Schar (Switzerland) and Martin Dubravka (Slovakia).

New signing Lewis Hall has been away with England Under-20s for a training camp where he trained with the England senior side before returning to Newcastle over the weekend.

