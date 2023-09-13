Bruno Guimaraes posts four-word Newcastle United update ahead of Brentford & AC Milan

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton represented Brazil in the World Cup qualifying wins over Bolivia and Peru while Miguel Almiron survived an injury scare in the 0-0 draw against Peru to start for Paraguay in their 1-0 defeat to Venezuela.

The Newcastle trio then returned to England together with Guimaraes taking to Instagram to post an image of himself sat between Joelinton and Almiron with the caption: “Going back to Newcastle.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio will face a quick turnaround in order to get ready for The Magpies’ return to Premier League action against Brentford at St James’ Park this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). Newcastle have lost their last three Premier League matches and haven’t lost four in a row since Eddie Howe took charge as manager.

After Brentford, Newcastle then travel to face AC Milan at the San Siro in their first Champions League group stage match on September 19 (5:45pm kick-off).

Other senior Newcastle players returning from international duty include Kieran Trippier (England), Callum Wilson (England), Sandro Tonali (Italy), Alexander Isak (Sweden), Fabian Schar (Switzerland) and Martin Dubravka (Slovakia).