Newcastle United have signed Matt Targett on a permanent basis from Aston Villa.

Targett impressed while on loan at Newcastle during the second half of the 2021-22 season, prompting Guimaraes to interupt an interview following the 2-0 win over Arsenal last month to state the 26-year-old ‘needs to stay’ at St James’s Park.

And on Wednesday evening, the Brazilian’s request was granted as Targett agreed a four-year deal on Tyneside.

Both Guimaraes and Targett helped turn Newcastle’s season arround following their arrivals in January. The Magpies finished the campaign in 11th position despite being in the relegation zone when the pair first arrived.

Following Targett’s prompt return, the Brazil international tweeted: “What a signing!”

Targett responded by commenting: “Agent Bruno,” in reference to the midfielder’s comments following the Arsenal win.