Bruno Guimaraes reacts brilliantly to Newcastle United win and 'dream' moment

Eddie Howe’s side won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon to go fourth in the table thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Guimaraes travelled down to the capital last night after his partner Ana gave birth to their first child, a boy named Matteo.

"They've been amazing days for me, to become a father for the first time,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “It's been incredible. I've had two days without sleep. I would stay home, but I love to be here with these guys. They make me happy and proud, and I think we deserved it today.

On the birth of his child, Guimaraes said: "It was one of the best days of my life. I'm very happy and proud. It's been like a dream. I don't have words because it's amazing what has happened in my life.”

Howe, appointed last November with the team in 19th place, spoke about the significance of the win after the game.

United’s head coach said: "It was a big win. We were determined to come here and be positive. Great display from us. We deserved the win.

"My players deserve all the credit for how we attack the game. We executed the game plan really well. It wasn't without problems – they have world-class players.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma battle for the ball.