Guimaraes joined the club, which hasn’t won a major trophy since 1969, in January in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons. At the time, the 24-year-old spoke of his long-term ambition to win the Champions League with Newcastle.

Guimaraes, set to start this afternoon’s home game against Leicester City, has reiterated his view on the club’s “project” in an international with the matchday programme.

“The ambition is very important for a player, because if you don’t have ambition, you have nothing,” said Guimaraes. “It’s important. The most difficult (thing) here now, in my opinion, is to stay in the Premier League this season.

"After, we come to think about winning the Champions League, winning the Premier League, but step by step. I know in the next year it will be difficult, but it we have our ambition, if we have our project, we can imagine a lot of things.”