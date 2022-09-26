Newcastle United eyeing another of Bruno Guimaraes’ former teammates

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available on a cut-price deal in January should Lyon wish to cash in.

Lyon's Ivorian forward Maxwel Cornet (2nd-L) celebrates with Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar (L), Lyon's French forward Rayan Cherki (2nd-R) and Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (R) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Le Stade Brestois 29 at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2020. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ligue 1 side have lost some big players from their midfield in 2022 with Bruno Guimaraes leaving to join Newcastle in January and Lucas Paqueta also making the Premier League switch in the summer to join West Ham United.

Aouar could soon follow the Brazilian duo with Calciomercato claiming that Newcastle, Juventus, Real Beits and Arsenal are all monitoring the one-time France international regarding an £18million January deal.

The Magpies failed to strengthen their midfield options in the summer and it is a position that will be given careful consideration regarding the club’s January transfer business.

Bruno Guimaraes posting an update via Instagram from the Newcastle United training ground on Monday morning (photo: Bruno Guimaraes Instagram)

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini confirms offer for Sven Botman prior to defender joining Newcastle United

Newcastle United and AC Milan were locked in an intriguing transfer battle to sign Sven Botman from Lille over the summer.

Ultimately, Newcastle won the race for the 22-year-old defender and eventually completed a £35million move.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini admitted that he wanted Botman at the San Siro but the Serie A champions but were unable to match The Magpies’ bid.

“To tell the truth, we tried to sign Botman,” Maldini told La Gazetta dello Sport. “Had we signed him, we would have gotten an attacking midfielder on loan. The idea was not to sign average footballers and sign exciting prospects. Charles [De Ketelaere, signed from Club Brugge] is among them.”

Botman has since started four Premier League matches for Newcastle since arriving from Lille but dropped to the bench in the most recent match against AFC Bournemouth before the international break.

The young defender subsequently pulled out of the Netherlands’ Under-21 squad to ‘focus on his club’ in response.

A statement from his country’s football association read: “Botman has indicated to coach Erwin van de Looi that he wants to focus on his club during the international match in September, and therefore not make himself available.”

Bruno Guimaraes returns to Darsley Park

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has returned to the club’s training ground after withdrawing from the Brazil squad early due to an injury to his left thigh.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute during Brazil’s 3-0 win over Ghana on Friday and returned to Newcastle on Sunday. He will miss Tuesday night’s friendly against Tunisia, Brazil’s final match ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as a result.

But it is hoped that Guimaraes will be in contention for United’s Premier League trip to Fulham this Saturday (3pm kick-off).