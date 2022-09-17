Guimaraes had missed the last three Newcastle matches with a hamstring injury but returned to the starting line-up for the 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Philip Billing gave The Cherries the lead in the second half before Alexander Isak drew United level from the penalty spot shortly after.

Following the draw, Guimaraes vowed to ‘work hard’ to put things right as he posted on Twitter: “Happy to be back unfortunately we didn’t get the 3 points! Work hard to turn it around. Thanks for the support as always. See you soon.”

