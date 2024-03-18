As Newcastle United head into the final international break of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, there is an opportunity to regroup and reflect on the campaign so far.

Now we're into the final 10 games and two months of the season, we take a look at which players head coach Eddie Howe has turned to most this campaign. The Magpies' season has been hit significantly by several major injury blows and suspensions which has limited the minutes of key first-team players.

It has also seen a number of youngsters get unexpected minutes and game time. United have played 41 matches so far this season - winning 17, drawing eight and losing 16 - they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table.

They exited the Champions League at the group stage having finished bottom of the so-called 'group of death' and reached the quarter-final of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. Not including stoppage time, Newcastle have played 3,720 minutes of football this season which has seen the side score 76 goals and concede 59.

Howe's side are averaging a goal every 49 minutes of competitive action this season but concede a goal every 63 minutes on average. It has been a turbulent season on the whole with the side left fighting for the lower European qualification positions heading into the final 10 matches.

We've looked at every player to get onto the pitch for Newcastle this season and ordered them by the number of minutes played. The minutes played do not include stoppage time, so a player playing a full match will register 90 minutes while a player substituted on in stoppage time will register one minute of game time.

Here is the full list of players...

1 . Michael Ndiweni - 1 minute The Newcastle academy forward was a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Chelsea in November.

2 . Amadou Diallo - 1 minute The winger was another late introduction against Chelsea.

3 . Alex Murphy - 3 minutes Made his Premier League debut off the bench against Chelsea.