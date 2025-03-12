Bruno Guimaraes took to social media to message his Newcastle United teammate Harvey Barnes following Monday night’s win at West Ham United.

Barnes and Guimaraes combined for the only goal of the game as Newcastle claimed a 1-0 win at the London Stadium. The result saw The Magpies climb back up to sixth in the Premier League table and just two points outside the Champions League places with 10 games left to play.

But before the side is next in Premier League action, they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Guimaraes is set to lead Newcastle out at Wembley as they eye a first major domestic trophy in 70 years while their opponents Liverpool will be looking to retain the Carabao Cup having beaten Chelsea 1-0 in the final last year.

Barnes was set to be a substitute for the final having only recently returned from injury but Anthony Gordon’s suspension has thrust him into contention. The winger started his first Premier League match in over three months on Monday night and certainly made a case to keep his place in the side for the cup final.

Barnes had the most shots of any player in the match and was only denied a goal by two strong saves from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. And he produced a much-needed moment of quality in an otherwise dull game to pick out Guimaraes and give Newcastle the win.

After the match, Barnes took to Instagram to post videos and photos of himself in action against West Ham along with the caption: “+3. On to Sunday.”

Guimaraes commented on the post by stating: “Thank you for the assist brother! Love u!”

Barnes joined Newcastle United in 2023 from Leicester City for £38million and has since contributed with 10 goals and five assists in 52 appearances for the club. Sunday’s match could be his first cup final at Wembley Stadium after he missed Leicester’s FA Cup win back in 2021 due to injury though he did start the subsequent Community Shield victory a couple of months later.

Bruno Guimaraes eyeing history-making Carabao Cup win for Newcastle United

Newcastle have never won the League Cup before and in order to end one of the longest major trophy droughts in English football, they will have to beat Liverpool for the first time since 2015.

The Magpies have already faced The Reds twice in the Premier League this season. The sides drew 3-3 at St James’ Park back in December while Liverpool won the recent away fixture 2-0 at Anfield last month.

“We can beat any team in the world,” Guimaraes said after the West Ham win. “We just have to be consistent.

“We know were going to play against one of the best teams [in the final]. Hopefully we can go to Wembley and get the title [League Cup].”

“We have seen people - doubters. We are focusing on ourselves. Missing Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman is not good for us, but to have players who can play well. Today we showed we have a strong squad.

“I believe that we can win. A final everything could happen. I believe our fans can make a difference for us. For us, it is like the World Cup. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.

“Isak at the moment, is the best striker in the world. Our midfield has been our strength."