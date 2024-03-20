A total of 16 players contracted to Newcastle United have received international call-ups this month.

While only seven first-team players have received senior call-ups for their respective nations, a number of youth players have been called up to represent their country at youth level. Newcastle's most notable international call-up this month is Anthony Gordon, who was named in the England senior squad for the first time.

Gordon is set to face Brazil and Belgium with England during the international break. His Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes is set to feature for Brazil in the Wembley Stadium match before visiting Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium for the friendly against Spain.

Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth have been named in Jon Dahl Tomasson's first Sweden squad this month. The former Newcastle forward was appointed as Sweden's manager following his departure from Blackburn Rovers last month.

Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) and Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) complete the first-team senior international call-ups while Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall have been named in England's Under-20s squad.

All of the aforementioned players have not travelled with the rest of the Newcastle squad to Dubai for warm-weather training this week. The trip has become an annual staple in Newcastle's season having done so in each of the last two campaigns under Eddie Howe.

Here are all of Newcastle United's international call-ups this month...

1 . Anthony Gordon - England Gordon has been called-up to the England squad for the first time for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium on March 23 and March 26. Photo Sales

2 . Bruno Guimaraes - Brazil Guimaraes is back with the Brazil squad for the upcoming friendlies against England and Spain. Photo Sales

3 . Alexander Isak - Sweden Isak is back with the Sweden squad for the friendly matches against Portugal and Albania. Photo: Linnea Rheborg Photo Sales