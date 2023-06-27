After helping Newcastle finish fourth in the Premier League, Guimaraes joined up with the Brazil national team for the 4-1 friendly win over Guinea and 4-2 defeat to Senegal in Barcelona and Lisbon respectively. Now the season is officially over at club and international level, the Magpies midfielder returned to his home country.

Guimaraes has travelled to Rio de Janeiro with his wife Ana and eight-month old Newcastle-born son Matteo. Despite being almost 6,000 miles away from Newcastle, the 25-year-old has continued to make his Geordie connections known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in Brazil, Guimaraes was photographed wearing the iconic Newcastle United home shirt with Newcastle Brown Ale sponsor worn between 1995 and 1997 as well as a custom-made ‘Bruno’ bucket hat featuring images of his own face.

The shirt Guimaraes was wearing was also an Adidas original opposed to the ‘Score Draw’ replicas. The Magpies No. 39 is an Adidas endorsed athlete.

But Guimaraes’ partner wasn’t best pleased with his clothing choices as she took to Instagram to post the image along with the caption (translated from Portuguese): “You get dressed up to go out with your hubby. He arrives in the room and he’s like this [clown emoji].”

Due to his international duty with Brazil, Guimaraes will be given a slightly extended break before returning to pre-season training at Newcastle next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad