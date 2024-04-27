Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United is challenged by Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on April 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes and his Newcastle United release clause has been the talk of the Premier League.

With admirers from Real Madrid to Manchester City via Paris and London, it’s fair to say the Magpies’ Brazilian talisman is a wanted man.

And on Friday morning, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the existence of said release clause, long rumoured, in Guimaraes’ contract. Howe said: “Having that was well planned and structured by the club, in a sense that there’s a sort of finish point. We don’t want constant speculation, it’s not healthy for the player or for us.”

The clause is said to make Guimaraes available to clubs who cough up £100million, but only a short window between May and the end of June. Howe continued: “It goes without saying we want to keep him, I want to build our team around him. His form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He’ll be thinking about a very busy summer ahead, where hopefully we can take the team with him a big part of it. But we aren’t in control of that so let’s see.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

And following all of the talk, Guimaraes has taken to social media to post an X update.

Captioned with the blond hair emoji and a smile, Guimaraes has posted a photo of himself without a smile, raising two fingers in a peace sign, while looking like he is lying on his bed.

The update has fans wondering what it means - although it could easily just be the player, sparked by plenty of social media activity, promoting his new blond trim.

Lots have been having their say on X.

Messages wanting Bruno to remain on Tyneside were aplenty.

@AH_NUFC: “Please, please, please stay. Don't leave, Bruno. We love you. Please, the whole city loves you. Please stay.” @agbnufc_: “Even on his days off Bruno is in a Toon kit.”

@Rea_ctor: “Slice Bruno in two and he'd bleed black and white. No matter where you go you'll always be an adopted Geordie.”

While others showed some concern.

@LittleHenryD: “Everything ok Bruno?”

@denty69: “You don't look happy, do you have something on your mind ?”

@Caz8maw: “You look tired Bruno , a good nights sleep and back on 🔥for the game tomorrow ❤️.”

Some comments on his hair. Obviously.

@StuartRyan11: “The blonde is back!! 🖌️🎨🔥.”

While a whole host of fans of other clubs jumped on the post to ask him to join them.

@MalekTrendz: “To the Emirates.”

@sajadTranslator: “Come to city brooo.”