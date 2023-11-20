Newcastle United internationals: A round-up of Magpies players called up to represent their countries during the break.

Several Newcastle United players have been in action during the international break while others have been forced to withdraw from their respective national squads.

14 players contracted to the club received call-ups during the November international break. Two have been forced to withdraw due to injury while there has also been a fresh withdrawal over the weekend.

Many others have been in action as the Euro 2024 qualifiers reach their conclusion ahead of next summer's tournament in Germany.

Two Newcastle players were part of squads who have now confirmed their place at Euro 2024 over the past week while others have been on the end of some difficult results.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrated his 26th birthday last week but Brazil's World Cup qualifier woes continued as they lost consecutive qualifier games for the first time in their history in what has been a difficult qualifying campaign so far with world champions Argentina next up.

The Magpies will be hoping all of their international players come through the break unscathed as head coach Eddie Howe manages a 'bizarre' injury crisis back on Tyneside. Newcastle currently have 14 first-team players nursing injuries or unavailable to play heading into the side's next Premier League match at home to Chelsea following the international break.

Any further injuries would come as a significant blow to Howe's already threadbare squad.

Seven different nations will be represented by current Newcastle players during the break while one of the club's loan players has also received an international call-up.

Here are Newcastle United's players called up to their respective nations for the November international break...

1 . Kieran Trippier (England) Kieran Trippier played the full match as England beat Malta 2-0 to confirm top spot in their qualifying group. He has since withdrawn from the squad ahead of the match in North Macedonia due to personal reasons. Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson (England) Callum Wilson was called up to the England squad after scoring seven Premier League goals in five starts for Newcastle United this season but has been forced to withdraw due to injury. Photo Sales

3 . Miguel Almiron (Paraguay) Miguel Almiron was called up to the Paraguay squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia but has been forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury. Paraguay drew 0-0 against Chile on Friday morning. Photo Sales