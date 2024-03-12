Newcastle United are set to be without several first-team players during the international break.

Following Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester City, players called-up will join their national squads for the March friendly matches. It represents a big opportunity for players to secure their place at the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar have already been called-up to their respective squads while there was no place once again for Sven Botman in the Netherlands squad.

Following a series of injury blows, Newcastle risk being unrepresented in the England squad for the first time in two years. Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier were both called-up to the England squad during the previous international break but were forced to withdraw.

The duo, along with goalkeeper Nick Pope, will miss out on a call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad when it is announced on Thursday afternoon due to injuries. The England boss was in attendance for Newcastle's 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer grabbed the plaudits for Chelsea while Newcastle's Anthony Gordon was forced off with a knee injury. The Magpies winger was tipped for his first senior call-up this week having scored 10 goals for the club this season.

But the injury is likely to rule him out of the upcoming friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium. But there could still be a surprise Newcastle inclusion in the England squad.

Here is a summary of all of Newcastle's international players and hopefuls heading into the upcoming international break...

