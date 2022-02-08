Eddie Howe’s side beat Everton 3-1 at St James’s Park tonight thanks to strikes from Kieran Trippier and Ryan Fraser and an own goal from Mason Holgate.

The result lifted the club, which had been in the drop zone since October 2, above Norwich City and Watford and into 17th place.

England manager Gareth Southgate was sat next to co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at St James’s Park – and he saw another masterclass from Trippier, whose stunning free-kick lifted the roof at the stadium.

The game, which followed a 1-0 success over Leeds United, also saw new £35million signing Bruno Guimaraes make his debut off the bench.

Howe had named Guimaraes as a substitute along with Dan Burn, despite calls from fans for him to be handed his full debut against Everton.

The only change from the side which beat Leeds was loanee Matt Targett, who replaced the injured Paul Dummett.

The players took to the field amid a stunning display from Wor Flags, and the crowd did their bit in the early stages. Jonjo Shelvey fizzed a shot over the bar, while Targett, at the other end of the pitch, made a couple of important challenges.

Everton soon settled into the game, though they lost Demarai Gray to injury midway through the half. He was replaced by Deli Alli.

Visiting manager Frank Lampard also lost Yerry Mina to injury late in a well-contested half. The first-half drama, however, was yet to come.

First, the ball bounced in off Lascelles after Newcastle failed to clear a free-kick. Then Lascelles marched up the field after the restart – and attacked a Kieran Trippier corner. The defender’s header went in off Mason Holgate after bouncing off the crossbar.

Jordan Pickford – who had been booed every time he touched the ball – was furious at his team.

An unchanged Newcastle pushed for a second goal after the interval, and it wasn’t long in coming.

Shelvey, fortunate to still be on the pitch after challenging Anthony Gordon from behind, rolled the ball to Allan Saint-Maximin as he burst into the left side of the box. The winger reached the byline before lifting the ball into the six-yard box, where Fraser steered it home.

That wasn’t the end of the scoring. Trippier opened his account in stunning fashion with 10 minutes left on the clock. The right-back lifted a superb 25-yard free-kick over the wall and beyond the reach of Pickford.

With a nod to a famous Ryan Taylor strike against Sunderland, fans chanted “Kieran Trippier, over the wall” in the minutes after the strike.

Howe sent on Jacob Murphy – he replaced Fraser – and Guimarares finally made it on to the pitch in the 90th minute.

Newcastle supporters, however, will be seeing a lot more of the 24-year-old in the coming weeks and months.

Guimaraes gave fans a thumbs up as he left the field after the final whistle. His debut had been all too brief – but it was memorable.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier (Manquillo, 90), Schar, Lascelles, Targett, Shelvey, Willock (Guimaraes, 90), Joelinton, Fraser (Murphy, 82), Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs not used: Darlow, Krafth, Almiron, Burn, Gayle, Longstaff.

