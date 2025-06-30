Bryan Mbeumo is wanted by Man Utd this summer | Getty Images

Manchester United have had a number of bids for Bryan Mbeumo rejected by Brentford this summer, despite them being picked as the winger’s chosen destination.

Mbeumo had a number of suitors interested in his signature as the summer window opened earlier this month, but Old Trafford was very early on signalled as his intended destination. Despite not having any European football to offer him next season, Manchester United is where the Cameroon international wants to play his football next year.

However, the Bees and Red Devils are yet to agree a fee for Mbeumo and whilst he remains a Brentford player, those other interested clubs will have an eye on any developments, or lack of. Newcastle United are one of those clubs that had been linked with a move for the 25-year-old this summer as they look for ways to strengthen at right-wing.

Anthony Elanga seems to be their number one target at the moment, but that could change as the summer window progresses. Tottenham Hotspur, now under the management of former Bees boss Thomas Frank, have also been linked with a move for Mbeumo this summer.

Bryan Mbeumo transfer U-Turn mooted

Whilst all signs point to Mbeumo becoming a Manchester United player before the summer transfer deadline passes, Brentford’s sporting director Phil Giles has revealed the possibility of the winger remaining a Bees player.

Brentford, like many Premier League clubs, are due back to pre-season training in the coming weeks with Mbeumo’s future remaining up in the air. According to Giles, the winger would be content with staying at the Gtech Community Stadium if a Manchester United, or any other interested club, do not make an acceptable offer for him.

“There is significant interest in Bryan,” Giles told Sky Sports. “It has been documented and publicised about his current preference.

“I think, from what I understand, that if needs be, he is happy to stay at Brentford next year as well. Let’s see on that. Our position is that he had an unbelievable season last season, we expected interest in him and if that deal is right then there is a deal to do, if it’s not then he will stay.”

He continued: “We’ve spoken to Bryan and his representatives and it’s not a given that he will depart this summer. There is interest and he had a great season last season, it’s inevitable that there will be interest in him and if we get the right offer then there’s potential for a deal to be done, but there’s only so much we can say on that right now.”

Brentford are reportedly holding out for a fee north of £60m for Mbeumo and will demand similar to what the Red Devils paid Wolves to acquire Matheus Cunha earlier this summer. The Times reported late last week that Brentford had rejected Manchester United’s latest offer, worth a reported £60m.

Last season, Mbeumo netted 20 times in the Premier League, a tally beaten only by Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah.