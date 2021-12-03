Burnley boss Sean Dyche delivers message to Eddie Howe and Newcastle United ahead of crucial Premier League clash

Dyche, who replaced Howe as Burnley manager back in 2012, is hoping to pile the pressure Newcastle United and their new head coach in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Clarets currently sit 18th but are three points better off than Newcastle at the foot of the table. Victory for Dyche's side could see them move out of the bottom three while Newcastle are desperate to pick up their first win of the Premier League season at the 15th attempt.

"I am pleased to see him back [in management],” Dyche said of Howe during his pre-match press conference. “I text him and said I hoped it goes well, though not against us obviously!

Eddie Howe talks to Sean Dyche during a match between Burnley and Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“He will still be finding his best route and best mix at Newcastle. Whilst the long term money is very beneficial but short term, you have to find a way.

"Eddie will know that the January window is tough no matter if you have money or not and you have a short period of time to make it all work. It is about getting points on the board."

Saturday will be the 13th time Dyche and Howe have locked horns as managers. The Burnley boss has won seven of the previous 12, including each of the last four, while Howe has won two – three have ended all square.

Dyche added: “I have a lot of respect for Eddie – he knows that. He has worked at a club he knows at Bournemouth.

“He has gone into Newcastle and I am sure will continue to make his mark with his staff. Other than the game I look forward to crossing paths and seeing him.

“But when the whistle blows that will go out of the window because we want to win the game.”

Burnley go into Saturday’s game unbeaten in their last five league matches, drawing six of their last eight following Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Wolves.

“It’s a pretty strong run,” Dyche continued. “It was a strong performance defensively [at Wolves] but not so much offensively.

“We still maintain our belief in being able to get points on the road in the Premier League.”

