Burnley ‘progressing’ in transfer of 179-game Newcastle United star

Newcastle United transfer news: Martin Dubravka has been linked with a move to Burnley this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley are progressing on a deal to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka this summer - according to the Burnley Express. Dubravka is reportedly viewed as a potential replacement for James Trafford after his move to Manchester City was confirmed last month.

Newcastle United had long been linked with a move for Trafford and had submitted an acceptable bid for the 22-year-old. However, due to a clause in his contract inserted by Manchester City when they sold him to Burnley two seasons ago, the Citizens were able to match that bid and swoop for his signature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Ramsdale has since joined Eddie Howe’s ranks at St James’ Park and he is expected to compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot this season. Ramsdale’s loan move could be turned into a permanent deal next summer if he impresses whilst on Tyneside.

All of these developments have left Dubravka somewhat in the lurch. The Slovakian international didn’t feature at all under Howe during their trip to Asia, with just a 45 minute appearance against Celtic his only minutes of pre-season to date.

Ramsdale’s move to Newcastle United means Newcastle United’s goalkeeping department currently has six senior goalkeepers with Pope, Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie all as options for Howe.

Martin Dubravka transfer latest

Those numbers are expected to be cut as the transfer window progresses with Dubravka possibly the first one to leave the club. Having been heavily-linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the January transfer window, the 36-year-old instead remained on Tyneside and signed a new contract with the club, one that rewarded him for some brilliant form around the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

However, Pope’s return to fitness and the signing of Ramsdale means Dubravka has fallen further down the pecking-order. A move to Burnley would allow him to continue life as a Premier League goalkeeper and, crucially, compete to be a first-choice option.

The Clarets have already added Max Weiss to their ranks this summer, although he is expected to act as a back-up option to whoever becomes Scott Parker’s first-choice stopper.

Dubravka has spent seven-and-a-half years as a Newcastle United player since initially joining the club on-loan from Sparta Prague in January 2018. Dubravka was signed on a permanent basis at the end of that season and was the club’s number one for four years, playing 179 times in all competitions, before Pope made the move to St James’ Park from Turf Moor.

Dubravka did spend half a season on-loan at Manchester United during the 2022/23 campaign - one that resulted in him playing just two games for the Red Devils. Famously, those appearances came in the Carabao Cup which ensured that Dubravka was then cup-tied and ineligible to play for the Magpies in that season's final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, there could also be movements on the transfer front involving Vlachodimos. The Greek international joined from Nottingham Forest last summer, but made just one appearance during his debut campaign on Tyneside and could be allowed to leave the club on-loan before deadline day.