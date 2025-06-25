Newcastle United’s path to sign James Trafford may have taken a giant leap forward following developments at Turf Moor.

Trafford has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a year now after an initial move to Tyneside was pulled at the eleventh hour last summer. Following a collapsed move to Newcastle United, the former Manchester City man would go on to have a stunning season with the Clarets, setting Championship records aplenty as he helped secure Burnley’s promotion back to the top-flight.

Despite being one of Scott Parker’s key men, Trafford has continued to be linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer, with reports from Fabrizio Romano on Monday claiming that negotiations between the clubs are underway. Trafford is reportedly valued at north of £30m, around double what the Magpies were prepared to pay for him last summer before walking away from a deal.

Whilst his price tag may have sky-rocketed, interest from Tyneside remains strong and developments in Lancashire may have offered the biggest clue that a deal for Trafford could finally be on the cards this summer.

Burnley’s goalkeeper transfer developments

The Clarets are shaping their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League and have bolstered their goalkeeping department with the signing of Max Weiss from German outfit Karlsruher SC. Weiss, 21, has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

“I’m really excited to be here.” Weiss said after being announced as a Burnley player. “It’s an amazing club with a big ambition and all the conversations I have had with people from here have been so good and very positive.

“The training ground facility looks amazing, the pitches are so nice and I can’t wait to get in for pre-season and meet the rest of the team.”

Weiss’ move to Burnley has been in the works for a number of weeks now but has now been completed. So what does that mean for Newcastle United and their pursuit of Trafford?

Naturally, Burnley view Weiss as competition for Trafford this season, with the German expecting to act as back-up for the England man should he get injured. However, it does hint at Burnley future proofing their squad in case of Trafford’s departure and to ensure they have at least one new goalkeeper in their squad to cover in case the former Manchester City man leaves the club.

Entering the market for a goalkeeper, having just seen your number one leave and without a clear alternative, would put Burnley on the back-foot in any negotiations with other clubs likely to take advantage of any desperation they have. Signing Weiss means, even if he isn’t going to be Trafford’s direct replacement, that they do have an option to fall back on and can still be relatively strong in negotiations.

Nick Pope, who will reportedly act as competition for a starting spot at St James’ Park next season alongside Trafford, has been linked with a return to Turf Moor. Pope, who also reportedly has admirers at Leeds United, joined Newcastle from Burnley in 2022.