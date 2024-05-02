The Premier League season is quickly drawing to a close with Turf Moor hosting a match that could have huge ramifications at both ends of the table on Saturday afternoon. For Newcastle, their clash with Burnley offers them another opportunity to strengthen their claim for a European spot.

For the hosts, however, time and games are running out for them to escape the Premier League’s relegation zone. Vincent Kompany’s side have enjoyed a revival of late, but with just three games of the season left to play, defeat this weekend could prove catastrophic for their hopes of being a Premier League team next season.

Kompany will certainly be without five players this weekend whilst Eddie Howe still has a number of injuries to contend with - although the situation is slowly improving game by game. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Burnley on Saturday:

Aaron Ramsey - out Ramsey suffered a knee injury during Burnley's defeat against Arsenal back in February and will miss the rest of the season.

Jordan Beyer - out Beyer is another that is expected to miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Nathan Redmond - out Redmond suffered a 'freak' injury in training back in January and has undergone surgery on the issue. He won't feature this weekend.