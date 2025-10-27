Newcastle United latest news: Martin Dubravka is starring at Burnley following his summer move from St James’ Park.

For the second time in his Premier League career, Martin Dubravka is proving to be a bargain buy as he enjoys a brilliant start to life at Burnley. The Clarets sealed Dubravka’s signature during the summer transfer window as they looked to replace the outgoing James Trafford with someone that has great experience of English football’s top-flight.

Dubravka, who had spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign as Nick Pope’s understudy at Newcastle United, was selected as the man to bolster Scott Parker’s defence. And Dubravka has slotted seamlessly into that defensive unit, helping Burnley to a very positive start to the campaign.

His most recent appearance for the Clarets saw him concede twice at Molineux, but Burnley were still able to register a win against one of their Premier League rivals thanks to Lyle Foster’s added-time winner. However, much of the congratulations post-match went to Dubravka after he pulled off a stunning save in the final moments of the match to ensure he wasn’t beaten for a third time and seal all three points for his side.

Scott Parker stunned by Martin Dubravka save v Wolves

A long ball was chested down by Jorgen Strand Larsen into the path of Santi Bueno who unleashed a powerful left-footed effort. It looked for all the world like the back of the net would ripple and Wolves would steal a late, late point.

However, Dubravka was equal to the effort and, impressively, held onto the ball to ensure the hosts wouldn’t get another chance from a rebound. The Slovakian was immediately surrounded by his relieved teammates and, post-match, Parker described the stop as ‘incredible’. “Incredible,” said Parker. “It felt like time stopped. I think it felt like it for all of us.

“Obviously, at that moment, we score and they’re going to hit it into an area. It falls to the boy and yeah, deep breath moment and you always judge keepers in big, big moments, they pull off big saves in big moments.

“It was an incredible save and he’s been absolutely first-class for us. We’re delighted to have Martin and, again, he was vital for us today.”

Dubravka’s late stop ensured that Burnley would end the weekend five points above the relegation zone. Wolves, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win in their opening nine matches of the season.

Vitor Pereira’s side are joined by West Ham and Nottingham Forest in the bottom three. The Hammers were beaten by newly-promoted side Leeds United on Friday night, whilst Sean Dyche watched on as his new side fell to defeat against Bournemouth during his first league match in charge of the Tricky Trees.

Burnley now have a free midweek having exited the Carabao Cup earlier this season before they host league leaders Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League. Dubravka, meanwhile, will return to St James’ Park in December for the first time since leaving when Burnley face Newcastle United on Saturday 6 December (3pm kick-off).