Burton Albion v Newcastle United: Is there a live stream? How can I follow the game? Are tickets still available?

Steve Bruce’s men suffered a shock defeat to National League North side York City in their opening game before back-to-back matches at League One sides Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

A trip to Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium ended in a 3-2 win for the Magpies, while the journey to Rotherham’s New York Stadium finished in a 1-1 draw.

United face another third-tier opponent in the form of Burton.

Newcastle United travel to Pirelli Stadium to face League One side Burton Albion. (Photo by Mike Egerton - Pool/Getty Images)

When is Burton Albion v Newcastle United?

Newcastle United face League One side Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 30.

Kick-off at the Pirelli Stadium is 7:45pm.

Is Burton Albion v Newcastle United available to watch?

Neither club is yet to confirm whether or not the game will be live streamed to supporters.

In Newcastle’s previous game at Rotherham United, live audio commentary from BBC Newcastle’s Matthew Raisbeck and John Anderson was provided via NUFCTV.

How can I follow Burton Albion v Newcastle United?

Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth will be in position at the Pirelli Stadium.

Check out the Shields Gazette for all the latest updates, reaction, analysis and more.

Are there any tickets remaining for Burton Albion v Newcastle United?

Away tickets for Burton Albion v Newcastle United are no longer available to purchase on NUFC.co.uk.

That suggests it could be a sold out away end at the Pirelli Stadium.

What are the odds for Rotherham United v Newcastle United?

No odds are currently being offered due to Burton Albion v Newcastle United being a pre-season friendly.

