We could see a major transformation at the club this summer as Eddie Howe is given his first summer window to shape and mould the squad.

Of course, new ownership also brings the expectation that Newcastle will be busy in the market and explore a great amount of options to strengthen their team.

Naturally, with any arrivals must come departures as Newcastle have to initially balance their inflated squad for next season whilst also trying to keep one eye on the future.

And of course, there are plenty members of the current squad whose immediate future may be uncertain but who will all believe they are able to play a role in the club’s future.

Here, we take a look at five players Newcastle United should buy, five that they may offload, and five that they should do their utmost to try and keep hold of this summer:

1. BUY - Lloyd Kelly The Bournemouth defender has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle in the summer - a move which would be a smart one for the Magpies. Kelly has played under Howe previously, at just 23 he has plenty of time to adapt and improve and would also allow Newcastle to strengthen their back-line without breaking the bank. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

2. SELL - Miguel Almiron Almiron is one of the few players in the Newcastle squad with genuine sell-on value, however, they probably won’t be able to recoup the money that paid for him. Almiron is a well respected member of the squad and you can never question his workrate and desire, however, his stats in-front of goal have been disappointing throughout his three years on Tyneside. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. KEEP - Sean Longstaff Pre-Christmas, it seemed that Longstaff was destined to leave Newcastle with Rafa Benitez keen to bring him to Goodison Park. However, times have since changed and Longstaff has shown that he is a solid option in the middle of the park - it also helps that Longstaff is one of a core of local talent in and around the first-team. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

4. BUY - Boubacar Kamara Newcastle will likely hunt around for bargains this summer and spend their money wisely. Kamara is available on a free this summer and would slot seamlessly into the Magpies midfield and give them another fantastic option in the engine room. Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE Photo Sales