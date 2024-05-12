Newcastle United sit sixth in the Premier League heading into the final two matches of the season.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion was enough to keep The Magpies sixth on goal difference as Chelsea closed the gap with a win over Nottingham Forest. Newcastle now face eighth placed Manchester United on Wednesday evening before travelling to Brentford for the final game of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

In the meantime, Eddie Howe will be hopeful of having some of his players back to full fitness for the crucial matches. Callum Wilson missed the Brighton game due to ‘illness and tightness’ while Fabian Schar is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Alexander Isak was withdrawn early in the draw at St James’ Park on Saturday having suffered with illness himself. The Swedish striker is expected to be involved for the trip to Old Trafford while decisions will be made on the likes of Schar and Wilson.

The Magpies were boosted by the return of Kieran Trippier after two months out with a calf injury while Nick Pope is still waiting for his opportunity to get back on the pitch having dislocated his shoulder in the reverse fixture against Man United at St James’ Park back in December.

Newcastle have won just once away to Manchester United in the Premier League but did beat The Red Devils 3-0 at Old Trafford back in November in the Carabao Cup.

1 . Alexander Isak Isak was suffering from illness ahead of the Brighton game but was able to start and play just shy of 70 minutes before being withdrawn. He will be expected to start again at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Photo Sales

2 . Callum Wilson Wilson missed Saturday's draw with Brighton due to 'illness and tightness'. Eddie Howe insisted the striker is not injured and expects him to be back very soon. A decision will be made on whether he features at Manchester United. Estimated return: Manchester United (A) - 15/05 Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar Was forced off at half-time against Sheffield United with a hamstring issue. Eddie Howe initially stated the defender is doubful to play again this season but has since claimed there's a chance he could feature for the trips to Manchester United and Brentford. Estimated return: Manchester United (A) - 15/05 Photo Sales