Newcastle United suffered two fresh injury blows on Saturday evening at Nottingham Forest.

Whilst Anthony Gordon's ankle injury was not as bad as first feared and the winger was able to start and play 90 minutes in the 3-2 win at the City Ground, The Magpies saw Jacob Murphy pull up in the warm-up with a tight calf. And in the closing stages of the match, Callum Wilson struggled with his arm.

"Slight concern for us after the game," Eddie Howe said. "His shoulder is fine but there looks to be a problem with one of the muscles in his arm. We’re hopeful it’s not serious but at this moment we don’t know.

"Jacob Murphy was unusable for us today. He didn’t feel great in the warm-up. So we’re still getting challenges left, right and centre but we’re, at this moment in time, managing to come through those."

Newcastle also have the likes of Alexander Isak pushing to return from a groin issue while Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson continue their recovery after lengthy absences. The midfield duo are understood to be closing in on returns but Howe issued a warning that, in Willock's case: "There is no certainty until he’s back, that he will be back."