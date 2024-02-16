News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Joe Willock: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos

Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson and co.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT

Newcastle United head into Saturday's match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off) with nine players either doubtful or ruled out of the match.

The Magpies will be hoping to win their first home match of 2024 when they host a Cherries side Eddie Howe is yet to beat in the Premier League since leaving the club in 2020. But for the second home match running, Newcastle could be lining up without a recognised striker in the starting line-up.

Anthony Gordon led the line in the 4-4 draw with Luton Town earlier this month before being forced off injured. While he has since recovered, Callum Wilson has now been ruled out for an extended period following a pectoral injury which requires surgery.

Alexander Isak is a doubt for the weekend having missed the last two matches due to a groin injury while Jacob Murphy hadn't trained prior to Friday morning due to a calf issue that rendered him 'unusable' against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are also continuing to progress following extended spells on the sidelines.

Newcastle currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

Felt a tight calf in the warm-up at Nottingham Forest that rendered him 'unusable' for the match. He hasn't trained as of Friday morning but Howe didn't rule him out against Bournemouth. Expected return: AFC Bournemouth (H) - 17/02

Newcastle's top scorer was forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 win at Aston Villa with a groin issue. Eddie Howe said the player would 'probably not' be involved v Bournemouth but has made good progress. Expected return: Arsenal (A) - 24/02

Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass. Expected return: Blackburn Rovers (A) - 27/02

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea in November. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for the past two months. He is close to a return. Expected return: Blackburn Rovers (A) - 27/02

