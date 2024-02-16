Newcastle United head into Saturday's match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off) with nine players either doubtful or ruled out of the match.

The Magpies will be hoping to win their first home match of 2024 when they host a Cherries side Eddie Howe is yet to beat in the Premier League since leaving the club in 2020. But for the second home match running, Newcastle could be lining up without a recognised striker in the starting line-up.

Anthony Gordon led the line in the 4-4 draw with Luton Town earlier this month before being forced off injured. While he has since recovered, Callum Wilson has now been ruled out for an extended period following a pectoral injury which requires surgery.

Alexander Isak is a doubt for the weekend having missed the last two matches due to a groin injury while Jacob Murphy hadn't trained prior to Friday morning due to a calf issue that rendered him 'unusable' against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joe Willock, Matt Targett and Elliot Anderson are also continuing to progress following extended spells on the sidelines.

Newcastle currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and are unbeaten in their last four matches in all competitions.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

