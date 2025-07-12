Callum Wilson has spoken for the first time since his decision to leave Newcastle United as a free agent.

Wilson’s five-year stint as a Newcastle United player officially came to an end last week when the striker announced he would be leaving St James’ Park in search of other challenges. The former Bournemouth man netted 49 times in all competitions during his time on Tyneside, but endured a frustrating last couple of seasons as injury issues and the form of Alexander Isak kept him out of the starting XI.

Newly-promoted Leeds United have been heavily-linked with a move for Wilson this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of their return to the top-flight. Daniel Farke’s side, who face the Magpies at the end of August at Elland Road, will be on alert to any developments surrounding the 33-year-old this summer.

Callum Wilson breaks silence on Newcastle United exit

Wilson confirmed his departure from St James’ Park earlier this week with a letter to Newcastle United fans that was released on his social media and the club’s website. However, the striker has now explained in further depth about the reasons for his decision to leave the north east and what he views as his ideal next destination.

Speaking on behalf of DAZN, a channel Wilson has been working as a pundit for during the Club World Cup, he said: “I am 33. I have still got so much to give in the game. I feel mentally and physically still able to more than contribute in however many games in a season.

“It is just difficult, you are playing at a club when you have got arguably one of the best strikers in world football at the moment, in the form of Alex Isak, to break in is difficult. I am never one who shies away from a fight, I would happily be there to push and take my opportunity when it arose, but it just didn’t seem to arise in the back end of the season.

“I was fit from January, I made two starts and numerous substitute appearances but they were all five or 10 minutes here or there. Alex deserves the right [to play].

“He had has a fantastic two seasons at the club, all credit to Alex, but I don’t see myself permanently cemented as a number two striker.

“I don’t want the last few years of my career to fizzle out and sit around on the bench and just collect money but not actually contribute to these wins, to these Champions League games, to these cup finals. You want to be part of it, you want to be scoring and assisting in these games and deciding these matches. Being the character I am, being as motivated as I am and ambitious in terms of trying to get into the hundred club and things like that, it was the right decision to leave Newcastle.”

Wilson added: “You want to play at the highest level so that is my ambition. I am not saying wherever I go, I have to be first-choice striker but the rotation is going to be fair. I feel like I can break in and dislodge people within different leagues in my position.”