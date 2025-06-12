Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be a pundit during this summer’s Club World Cup.

Wilson, whose contract at St James’ Park expires at the end of June, will be part of DAZN’s coverage of the 32-team tournament which gets underway this weekend. The revamped competition will see clubs from all over the world compete to be named as club world champions and earn a £100m prize.

Wilson, who has had interest from Leeds United as his contract on Tyneside runs down, will be part of a star-studded punditry line-up out in the USA. Former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given has also been named as a pundit for the tournament alongside some of the biggest names in the game.

Former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich man Sami Khedira, former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel and Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldo have also been named as pundits for the tournament. DAZN will stream all the matches from the competition, whilst Channel 5 will broadcast 23 games across the tournament free-to-air in the United Kingdom.

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United contract

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast , Wilson admitted that he is still ‘frustrated’ in not seeing his name on Eddie Howe’s starting XI, but insists he still has a lot to give to the game, whether that is on Tyneside or somewhere else: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

Leeds United show interest in Callum Wilson

Whilst Eddie Howe revealed his desire to see Wilson remain on Tyneside and the Magpies announcing that they are in discussions over a new deal for him, there is a real possibility that Wilson will leave as a free agent next month. If that does happen, then Elland Road has been touted as a potential destination for him.

Daniel Farke’s side are beginning preparations for their return to the Premier League and will be hopeful of being more successful than the last six clubs that have been promoted to the top-flight - all of whom have been relegated after just one season. Leeds won the Championship title on the final day of the season, recording 100 points on their way to pipping Burnley to the post.