Callum Wilson is just days away from leaving Newcastle United on a free transfer. Jamaal Lascelles had his contract extended by the club earlier this year. | Getty Images

Callum Wilson is just days away from leaving Newcastle United as a free agent - but one of his teammates will remain at the club after triggering an extension earlier this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson’s five-year spell on Tyneside could come to an end next week when his contract expires. The former Bournemouth man scored just one goal in all competitions last season after missing large chunks of the campaign through injury.

Wilson seemed to bid an emotional farewell following the final whistle against Everton last month, taking in the applause and cheers from the St James’ Park crowd on his own as his teammates celebrated qualifying for the Champions League. Although Wilson’s time at Newcastle United may have ended in slightly underwhelming circumstances, it shouldn’t be forgotten just what a crucial role he has played throughout his time in the north east.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After joining from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020 following their relegation to the Championship, Wilson would net 12 goals in his first campaign on Tyneside, with eight strikes in the following campaign helping the Magpies avoid the drop.

His best season came during the 2022/23 campaign where his 18 goals fired Newcastle to Champions League qualification. Injury issues would plague his next two seasons, although nine goals in 20 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 campaign marked yet another positive season in front of goal.

The 33-year-old, though, may now have a decision to make on where to play his football in the coming years. Whilst Newcastle revealed they were in discussions with the striker over a possible new deal , no movement on an extension has been made.

Leeds United, fresh from a Championship winning campaign, have been linked with a move for him this summer, whilst Everton and West Ham have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamaal Lascelles contract latest

Whilst Wilson is entering the final days of his Newcastle United contract, Jamaal Lascelles will remain at the club for at least another season. Despite no official announcement from the club, Lascelles had his contract quietly extended earlier this year which removed the possibility of him leaving the club on a free transfer alongside Wilson this summer.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Although Lascelles is still yet to make his comeback to the senior team since suffering an ACL injury last March, the defender did play for the Under-21’s in a friendly at the club’s training ground against Celtic B last month. Lascelles featured for 45 minutes during a 1-1 draw in a match that marked his first game time for over a year.

Just a few days prior to that game, Lascelles was a surprise inclusion in Howe’s matchday squad for their win over Chelsea. That 2-0 victory, secured by goals from Sandro Tonali and a late Bruno Guimaraes strike proved crucial in helping Newcastle ultimately secure Champions League qualification.

Speaking to the Gazette after that game, Guimaraes, who has worn the captain’s armband this season, spoke of his delight in seeing Lascelles’ name back on the teamsheet. “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him,” the Brazilian said.

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”