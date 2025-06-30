Callum Wilson is entering his final few days as a Newcastle United player.

Wilson’s contract will expire this week, meaning the former Bournemouth man will be available for any club to sign on a free transfer if an extension with the Magpies is not agreed. Newcastle revealed earlier this month that Wilson, along with John Ruddy, was in talks over a new deal at St James’ Park, but progress has been slow.

Whilst Eddie Howe is keen to keep Wilson at the club, the 33-year-old made just two Premier League starts last season as opportunities became rarer and rarer amid some stunning form from Alexander Isak. Playing time next season may be more accessible as Isak’s minutes are rested, but Wilson will not be a regular starter.

Therefore, a move elsewhere may be his only way to start games on a regular basis once again. Newly-promoted Leeds United have been credited with an interest in signing him this summer, as have both Everton and West Ham - two clubs Wilson enjoys a tremendous scoring record against.

There is, of course, a chance that Wilson does stay on Tyneside, although that outcome looks a remote possibility.

Callum Wilson on Newcastle United contract

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast earlier this year, Wilson admitted that he was ‘frustrated’ in not seeing his name on Eddie Howe’s starting XI as games progressed last season, but insists he still has a lot to give to the game, whether that is on Tyneside or somewhere else: “I’m comfortable now. Financially, thankfully, I’m stable so that’s not an issue,” Wilson said.

“I know I’m still able to provide for my family and put food on the table for them. I know my worth and I know my value and I’m still so hungry inside that even though I know Alex [Isak] is scoring goals, I’m still frustrated when the team sheet comes out and I’m not starting so I know I’m not ready to leave football yet.

“I’d love to leave football before football leaves me, I’d never let an injury stop me from playing - I think I’ve been fit now four-and-a-half months but I’ve probably only played 250 or 300 minutes and that side of things are frustrating because you don’t want to last few years on your career to fizzle away from you, especially when you’re worked so hard to get to that point.

“It’s all new for me at the moment but I’m just enjoying life, enjoying football and playing with a smile on my face. What’s meant to be will be.”

During his five years as a Newcastle United player, Wilson netted 49 times in all competitions, with all-but two of those goals coming in the league. For a brief time, before being overtaken by Isak last season, Wilson was also Newcastle United’s second-highest Premier League goalscorer, behind only Alan Shearer.

Injury issues, though, have plagued his last couple of seasons at the club and meant that, for the first time in his career, he went through a whole season without notching a single Premier League goal.