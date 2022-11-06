Callum Wilson gives Newcastle United a scare in front of England manager Gareth Southgate
Callum Wilson has lasted just 45 minutes against Southampton this afternoon.
The Newcastle United striker was withdrawn at the break because of illness with his team leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron.
Wilson was replaced by Chris Wood for the second half at the St Mary’s Stadium.
England manager Gareth Southgate, finalising his 26-man squad for the World Cup, is at the game to make final checks on a number of players.
Newcastle went on to win the game 4-1.