Callum Wilson gives Newcastle United a scare in front of England manager Gareth Southgate

Callum Wilson has lasted just 45 minutes against Southampton this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United striker was withdrawn at the break because of illness with his team leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron.

Wilson was replaced by Chris Wood for the second half at the St Mary’s Stadium.

England manager Gareth Southgate, finalising his 26-man squad for the World Cup, is at the game to make final checks on a number of players.

Newcastle went on to win the game 4-1.

Callum Wilson, right, celebrates with Newcastle United goalscorer Miguel Almiron.
