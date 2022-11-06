News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson gives Newcastle United injury scare in front of England manager Gareth Southgate

Callum Wilson has lasted just 45 minutes against Southampton this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2022, 3:15pm

The Newcastle United striker was withdrawn at the break with his team leading 1-0 thanks to a goal from Miguel Almiron.

Wilson was replaced by Chris Wood for the second half at the St Mary’s Stadium.

England manager Gareth Southgate, finalising his 26-man squad for the World Cup, is at the game to make final checks on a number of players.

Almiron had opened the scoring with a 35th-minute strike, his eighth of the season.

Callum Wilson, right, celebrates with Newcastle United goalscorer Miguel Almiron.
