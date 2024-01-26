Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle United's injury list is still 'long' heading into Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham (7pm kick-off).

The Magpies will be bolstered by the expected returns of Tino Livramento from illness while Jacob Murphy is back in contention following a dislocated shoulder. Both players took part in full training in the build-up to Saturday's match at Craven Cottage.

Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are understood to be closing in on returns but won't be involved this weekend while Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope and Joelinton are longer-term injury concerns.

The Magpies travel to Fulham hoping to end a run of five straight defeats against Premier League opposition. The last top flight side Newcastle beat was actually Marco Silva's side at St James' Park last month.

This week has seen United lose Joelinton until the end of the season following surgery on his thigh.

It leaves Newcastle with just three fit central midfielders in Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. Joe White has returned from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra to help bolster Howe's midfield but is cup-tied for the Fulham match.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates ahead of the trip to Fulham...

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks, which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back training ahead of the trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious with an expected return before the end of January. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales