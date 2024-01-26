Wilson, Barnes, Willock: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - £43m boost v Fulham - photos
Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy ahead of the trip to Fulham.
Eddie Howe has admitted Newcastle United's injury list is still 'long' heading into Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham (7pm kick-off).
The Magpies will be bolstered by the expected returns of Tino Livramento from illness while Jacob Murphy is back in contention following a dislocated shoulder. Both players took part in full training in the build-up to Saturday's match at Craven Cottage.
Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock are understood to be closing in on returns but won't be involved this weekend while Elliot Anderson, Nick Pope and Joelinton are longer-term injury concerns.
The Magpies travel to Fulham hoping to end a run of five straight defeats against Premier League opposition. The last top flight side Newcastle beat was actually Marco Silva's side at St James' Park last month.
This week has seen United lose Joelinton until the end of the season following surgery on his thigh.
It leaves Newcastle with just three fit central midfielders in Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. Joe White has returned from his loan spell at Crewe Alexandra to help bolster Howe's midfield but is cup-tied for the Fulham match.
Here is Newcastle United's current injury/unavailable list and expected return dates ahead of the trip to Fulham...