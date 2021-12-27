Callum Wilson hints at the 'discipline' Eddie Howe has brought to Newcastle United's dressing room

Callum Wilson.

That’s the view of Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, who previously worked with the relegation-threatened club’s new head coach at Bournemouth.

Wilson “briefed” his team-mates on what to expect from Howe, who was appointed last month following October’s dismissal of Steve Bruce.

"When the manager was appointed, the lads, knowing I’d worked with him before, asked questions,” Wilson told the club’s matchday programme ahead of tonight’s Premier League home game against Manchester United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was just giving them an insight into what life is like under Eddie Howe, basically.

"So when the manager does eventually come in on day one, there’s no surprises. The lads have had a briefing of what to expect, and how things will be around the place in terms of discipline, punctuality, work ethic.

“That’s the message that all the staff who have come in have reiterated, and then it gives the players a lift, because they already know what’s going on, there’s a bit of structure to what we’re doing, and things like that.”

Wilson added: “Footballers, players, people, humans – they like structure and routine, and everybody needs that in everyday life. These guys coming in creates structure, routine, punctuality – your self-discipline, being on time, things like that.

“What you do day to day around the training ground, on the training pitch, your daily habits – the filter on to the pitch, So if they’re positive and they’re uplifting for other people, if you replicate that in a game, it creates positive results.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.