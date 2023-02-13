Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated player return dates ahead of Liverpool this weekend and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday in a match which forced Eddie Howe to make three substitutions due to injury concerns. Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin were all withdrawn after picking up knocks.

Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles also didn’t travel to the game at the Vitality Stadium but are expected to be back in contention soon.

The Magpies also have longer term absentees with both Matty Longstaff and Emil Krafth recovering from serious ACL injuries. Full-backs Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo are also sidelined but aren’t too far away from being back in contention.

Next up for Newcastle is a Premier League match against Liverpool, the only side to beat them in the league so far this season, at St James’s Park on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) before they travel to Wembley Stadium the following weekend for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United (Sunday, February 26, 4:30pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and estimated return dates...

1 . Callum Wilson - hamstring Wilson missed the chance to return to his former club Bournemouth due to a late hamstring injury. What Howe said: "Callum's just got a very minor hamstring complaint. We hope to get him back for the next one." Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)

2 . Jamaal Lascelles - personal reasons The Newcastle captain missed the trip to Bournemouth due to family reasons but is expected to be back in contention this weekend. Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)

3 . Allan Saint-Maximin - knock Allan Saint-Maximin was withdrawn late on against Bournemouth after falling awkwardly on his leg. What Howe said: "Miggy and Max, I don't think are too bad...Maxi was just a knock." Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)

4 . Miguel Almiron - hand Miguel Almiron was withdrawn after picking up a hand injury at Bournemouth. What Howe said: "Miggy and Max, I don't think are too bad. Miggy, I think, got stamped on his hand, so we think he'll be okay." Estimated return date: 18/02 - Liverpool (H)