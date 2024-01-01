Liverpool v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe's team has been confirmed at Anfield following fresh blows to Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been ruled out of Newcastle United's match at Liverpool with the line-ups for the match being confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made two changes to the side that were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day with Trippier's absence seeing Tino Livramento come in at right-back. Miguel Almiron has dropped to the bench in place of Joelinton, who returns to the starting line-up after a minor hamstring injury.

Jamaal Lascelles is also back with the squad after missing the Forest match due to a minor muscle injury. The Magpies skipper is back on the bench.

As a result, Newcastle's midfield three of Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes remains the same. Martin Dubravka continues in goal with Livramento, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn as the back four.

Joelinton's return to the starting line-up sees him shifted onto the left wing with Anthony Gordon swapping sides. Alexander Isak keeps his place up front.

Here is the confirmed Newcastle United line-up for the match at Liverpool...

GK: Martin Dubravka Dubravka has had a shaky start back as Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper. This has not been helped by reports swirling that the club may look to sign a new keeper in the January transfer window. He will hope to ease those talks with a clean sheet at Anfield.

RB: Tino Livramento Livramento started Boxing Day on the bench but was introduced to proceedings in the second-half as a tactical switch. He comes into the side in Trippier's absence.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar will have to be on top form on Monday night against a good attacking side. Liverpool will look to capitalise on weaknesses in the Magpies defence and Schar will be needed to repel their threat.