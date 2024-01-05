News you can trust since 1849
Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos

Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and co heading into Saturday's match against Sunderland

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:04 GMT

Newcastle United are hoping to welcome Kieran Trippier back from injury this weekend.

The Magpies face Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (12:45pm kick-off) in what will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016. But Eddie Howe's side head into the game with a depleted squad once again with at least nine players already ruled out of the match.

Trippier will be subject to a late fitness test on a groin issue picked up during the Boxing Day defeat against Nottingham Forest. The right-back missed Newcastle's trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day as a result.

Callum Wilson, who also missed the Liverpool match, has been ruled out until the end of the month with a calf problem. Still, Newcastle are hopeful that their injury list will start to clear up by February with the likes of Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson not too far away providing they suffer no further set-backs.

Newcastle head into Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby without a win against Sunderland since 2011, without an FA Cup win since 2020 and having lost seven of their last eight fixtures. But The Magpies will be hoping their Premier League quality will make the difference come Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.

Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates heading into the Tyne-Wear derby match...

1. Kieran Trippier (groin)

Kieran Trippier missed the Liverpool match with a groin issue and will be subject to a late fitness test for the Sunderland match. Expected return date: Sunderland (A) - 06/01

2. Joe Willock (Achilles)

Willock has reaggravated an Achilles injury and missed the win over Chelsea. Howe described the setback as a ‘massive blow’ and has since been ruled out for another month after receiving injections. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

3. Callum Wilson (calf)

Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious but he will miss the next couple of games. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury against Sheffield United in September and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He was initially expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for 'a number of months'. It is now approaching three months since his injury and Howe has since confirmed the winger has suffered another set-back which will rule him out for at least another month. 'Four to five weeks' was Eddie Howe's latest prognosis in mid December. Expected return: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01

