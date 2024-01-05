Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes: Newcastle United injury list & return dates - photos
Newcastle United injuries: Here's the latest on Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and co heading into Saturday's match against Sunderland
Newcastle United are hoping to welcome Kieran Trippier back from injury this weekend.
The Magpies face Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (12:45pm kick-off) in what will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016. But Eddie Howe's side head into the game with a depleted squad once again with at least nine players already ruled out of the match.
Trippier will be subject to a late fitness test on a groin issue picked up during the Boxing Day defeat against Nottingham Forest. The right-back missed Newcastle's trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day as a result.
Callum Wilson, who also missed the Liverpool match, has been ruled out until the end of the month with a calf problem. Still, Newcastle are hopeful that their injury list will start to clear up by February with the likes of Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson not too far away providing they suffer no further set-backs.
Newcastle head into Saturday's Tyne-Wear derby without a win against Sunderland since 2011, without an FA Cup win since 2020 and having lost seven of their last eight fixtures. But The Magpies will be hoping their Premier League quality will make the difference come Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.
Here is Newcastle United's injury list and expected return dates heading into the Tyne-Wear derby match...